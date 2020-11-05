COUNTRY parks and recycling centres across Essex will remain open during the second national lockdown, it has been announced.

Essex County Council has confirmed which of its services will remain open to the public as we enter lockdown on Thursday.

The lockdown will have implications for some services, such as libraries, but others will remain open as usual.

From today:

Essex Country Parks will remain open, including car parks, children’s play equipment and toilets. Some cafés will also continue to offer a takeaway service in line with government guidance. All visitors are required to follow government guidelines.

Outdoor spaces at Cressing Temple Barns, including the grounds and restored Tudor Walled Garden, will remain open for the benefit of local communities during the national lockdown.

All Essex recycling centres will remain open as per current operating times.

Public transport will continue to operate in line with government guidelines.

Essex Registration Service and Blue Badge Assessments that take place from libraries will continue to operate. Ceremonies of marriage or civil partnership will be unable to take place.

Essex Libraries will be closed to the public in terms of book borrowing. However, some sites will continue to offer public computer use by appointment only. Where possible the Home Library Service will continue. A new click and collect service will be put in place and more details will be shared shortly. The e-library service is still fully accessible. The mobile library service will temporarily be paused.

Essex Outdoor Centres and The Lock climbing wall will close during the national lockdown.

The Essex Record Office will be closed, with certificate service available online.

David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, said: “We are doing everything we can to ensure vital services remain available to Essex residents through lockdown, in line with government guidance and where needed are adapting services and putting additional measures in place so that they can keep running.

“We are in a much stronger position than the first lockdown back in March - we know what works and can move quickly to implement the appropriate government guidance, as we receive it.

“I would like to thank our residents, businesses and employees for their patience at this time, and remind everyone that the most important thing is that we all play our part, follow the rules and stick to social distancing guidance – if we do, it will mean we exit this second lockdown as soon as possible. But we can only do this by working together.”

Guidance around Remembrance Sunday is being shared on ECC’s social media channels and by district, borough and city councils and faith organisations.

Further guidance and updates on any changes to other services will also be shared via ECC’s website and social media channels when it is available.

Visit essex.gov.uk.