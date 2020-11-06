A POST office is set to be saved from closure after a town council vowed to take over the "vital" branch.

The Post Office branch at Martin’s newsagent at the Triangle Shopping Centre, in Rochford Way, Walton, will close on November 9.

It is currently run by the newsagent, which is not renewing the lease on the building.

But Frinton and Walton Town Council, which is also based in the shopping centre, agreed on Thursday night to spend £16,000 to convert its rarely used downstairs meeting room to support a formal application to the Post Office to take over the branch.

The move comes after a series of petitions calling for the post office, which is used by a large number of elderly and vulnerable residents, to be saved.

Frinton councillor Terry Allen said: “Many hundreds of people support the move. We’ve had petitions and 1,500 people use the branch every week – where would they go?

“I think it will be a good asset for this council.

“The cost is just £2.50 per household in the town council area to set it up and the payback period is very quick.

“This will become an earner, an income stream for this council.

“It will be good to do it, especially if we can get the staff, who then won’t lose their jobs. They’ll just walk across The Triangle into the new position

“They’re trained and know what they’re doing.”

Councillor Anne Davis said a lot of elderly customers were worried about the closure.

“There’s lots of old folk who can’t go anywhere else,” she said.

“They wouldn’t be able to walk anywhere else and can’t all afford a taxi elsewhere.

“But the other thing here is that we are future-proofing The Triangle as a shopping centre.

“If we lose the post office, people – who other shops depend upon - won’t collect their pensions here. Some of the shops will start to close.

“The Co-op and Iceland are already struggling with the introduction of Aldi just down the road.”

Nick Turner questioned the cost of the council employing the post office staff.

But Mrs Davis said the post office side of the newsagents was making a profit and there’s no reason that it shouldn’t continue to do so.

It is expected that staffing costs will be £27,480 a year, while the branch has a revenue of £30,000, leaving a small profit of about £2,500 each year that the council said could contribute towards other projects.

A surveyor from the Post Office has already carried out a survey of the Council House premises, the positive results of which means a formal application will be considered

It is hoped the post office could be open in January.

If it is unsuccessful, the council can extricate itself from the arrangement by giving six months’ notice.