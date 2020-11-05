CAMPAIGNING skateboarders and BMX bikers may finally get what they have been calling for after council bosses revealed plans to reopen a skate park.

Tendring Council closed Clacton skate park, next to the Leisure Centre, in Vista Road, following a sewage leak last year.

The authority had initially tried to solve the problem, but after it was reopened skateboarders raised concerns about it being dangerous and in a poor condition.

Since then, the ramps have been completely out of action, and the site’s regular thrill seekers say no further attempts have been made to renovate it, despite a petition with more than 1,000 signatures.

A Tendring Council spokesman, however, has now said work was progressing on plans to upgrade and finally reopen the skate park.

He said: “The project is part of our Back to Business plan, which will be discussed at Cabinet later this month, as we want to see this facility re-opened and improved for our community.”

The announcement was welcomed by skate park fans.

Gabi Oates, who was a regular at the park before it closed, said the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the importance of outdoor activity into the spotlight.

She believes Clacton and its youngsters need its skate park more than ever.

She said: “We understand there is a formal process with the local authority which needs to be adhered to and these things take time.

“We are hopeful of a positive outcome in the very near future because it is vitally important to have more safe, well designed spaces for outdoor activity.”

Skateboarder Jamie Langley is also happy to hear progress is being made.

He said: “We have spoken to many officials, who have said we just needed to apply some pressure to get something sorted.

“Now we are hopeful that situation can change and we can finally get Clacton the new park it deserves.”