ALMOST 1,600 registered sex offenders are living in Essex, new figures reveal.

Police forces, probation services and other government agencies keep tabs on dangerous criminals living in England and Wales using special management plans known as multi-agency public protection arrangements.

Ministry of Justice figures show 1,596 registered sex offenders were being managed under MAPPA in the county as of March this year.

That is a rate of 99 offenders for every 100,000 people, well below the national average of 119.

Sex offenders sentenced to at least 30 months in prison remain on the register indefinitely – although some can apply to be removed after 15 years, following a change to the law in 2012.

Essex Police did not remove any people from the register last year, with the number of sex offenders growing by seven per cent from 2018-19.

Across England and Wales, 62,435 sex offenders are being monitored by police – an increase of four per cent on 2018-19.

The MoJ said the rise was because of increases in average custodial sentences and the requirement for many sex offenders to register for long periods of time.

The vast majority in Essex are classed as level one offenders, which means police and other agencies share information about them, but no special measures are required.

But offenders in Essex were placed in the level two category six times during 2019-20, meaning agencies have to hold regular meetings to discuss them, while three were deemed to be level three – the most serious kind.

These offenders pose such a big risk that additional resources such as specialised accommodation may be needed to manage them.

Registered sex offenders have to tell the police of any changes to their circumstances, such as their address, foreign travel plans, and potential contact with children.

In Essex, 11 offenders were cautioned or convicted for failing to do so last year.

The figures also show that 351 violent offenders – those who have committed crimes such as murder, kidnapping and grievous bodily harm – were living in Essex in March.

That figure could also include other sexual offenders who are not required to be on the register.

NSPCC spokesman Abigail Gill said: “It’s vital the system is able to manage and monitor these offenders in the community to rehabilitate them and ensure children and young people are protected.

“Sexual abuse has an absolutely devastating impact on young lives and this strategy must focus on prevention and put the experiences and needs of children at its heart.”

The NSPCC is calling for the Home Office's promised Tackling Child Sexual Abuse Strategy to be implemented without delay and urging the Government to ensure it joins up cross-department efforts to prevent sexual abuse across society.

In response, the Government said the national strategy will be published before the end of the year.

An MoJ spokesman said: “We are increasing prison time for the most dangerous sex offenders and when they are released they go on the sex offender register and can be brought back to jail if they break their strict licence conditions.

“As sex offenders are required to register for long periods of time, many for life, the number monitored continues to grow as more are caught and convicted.”