OUR recent spread on the Radio 1 Roadshow brought back memories for someone who found himself broadcasting to the nation live from the Clacton stage.

Tom Gunning, 69, was Tendring District Council’s sports and recreation manager and took to the airwaves in his guise as Jolly Jack Clackers.

The character had been introduced as a fun mascot to promote the council’s leisure facilities and new leisure centre, in Vista Road, which opened in May 1987.

Good sport Tom donned fancy dress and played the character, who he describes as “interesting and likeable”.

He appeared on stage at the 1988 roadshow after being introduced to then Radio 1 controller Johnny Beerling.

“He was interested after my pitch and invited Jolly Jack Clackers to appear on stage alongside DJ Bruno Brookes,” said Tom, who still lives in Clacton.

“The crowds had flocked to the coast and I was happy to talk about the council’s leisure projects.

“It was publicity gold and amazing to think I was talking to people from Lands End to John O’Groats.

“Jolly Jack Clackers was an interesting and likeable creation.

“He would always go that extra mile to promote the council’s endeavours and the resort of Clacton.”

Roaring their approval - one of Tom’s pictures of the crowd at the 1988 roadshow

Tom, who made contact after seeing our feature on the roadshow, was heavily involved within the council’s leisure department in the 80s.

“When the new leisure centre opened, there were all-weather outdoor facilities encompassing a themed play park, with a pirate ship in situ,” he said.

“I was tasked with heading this exciting and ambitious project, with a free reign to promote and publicise it.

“A lot of other key colleagues were involved, such as Bob Foster, who coordinated the annual roadshow, David Hall, the first manager of the new leisure centre, and, of course, prime motivators (head of leisure) Leslie Price and (council chief executive) David Mitchell-Gears.

“It was an ambitious team effort, on the council’s part.

“I introduced some fun characters, together with water safety mascots Pen and Gwen - two real penguins sponsored from Colchester Zoo.

“In addition, Clifford Gull became a fun character for the new facility, shortened to Mr C Gull.

“Even after all these years, it’s encouraging to witness the continuous investment in seafront facilities, such as Clacton Pier and The Pavilion.”

Good sport - Tom Gunning was Tendring Council’s Jolly Jack Clackers. The character had been introduced as a fun mascot to promote the council’s leisure facilities and new leisure centre, in Vista Road, which opened in May 1987

Taking to the airwaves - Tom Gunning, as Jolly Jack Clackers, alongside DJ Bruno Brookes

Out on a limb - Tom Gunning walks the plank at the outdoor pool in Brightlingsea Picture: TONY ELLIS

Official unveiling - the play area and all-weather sports facilities at Clacton Leisure Centre opened just before Christmas 1988