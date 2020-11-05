AN intrepid walker experienced rolling hills, pain, blisters and even a brush with the law en route to raising money to set up a foundation in memory of his football hero.

Clacton’s Malcolm Thompson pulled on his hiking boots and trekked an eye-watering 311 miles from Carlisle to Suffolk.

The 58-year-old completed the monster walk in memory of close friend and former Ipswich Town star Kevin Beattie, who finished his illustrious non-league career playing for Harwich and Parkeston and Clacton Town.

Mr Beattie, who played for England and is widely regarded as the Blues’ best-ever player, died of a suspected heart attack in September 2018, aged 64.

Mr Thompson had initially decided to raise money for The Beat Goes On campaign – launched to fund a statue of the Town icon outside the club’s Portman Road stadium. However, the Covid-19 pandemic meant the walk had to be rescheduled and, after the statue campaign reached its target, it was decided money raised would be used to set up a Kevin Beattie Foundation instead.

The not-for-profit organisation will support as many charities as possible in the name of the former defender.

“My walk was a very special, emotional achievement,” said Mr Thompson, who reached his destination on October 10.

“Kevin was the best player ever to wear the blue shirt of Ipswich Town and he once said to me he hoped his name would help others, so when he passed away the idea was raised of walking from Carlisle - his hometown - to Ipswich.

“Myself and a friend set off from Brunton Park (the home of Carlisle United Football Club) on September 27 before walking hundreds of miles back to Ipswich.

“Although I’d trained to walk miles, the iconic hills of the Yorkshire Dales were an absolute nightmare - as was the hot weather - especially as we had no support team and had to carry heavy rucksacks all the way.

“The first three days were mentally draining as the hills were big and non-stop.

“Sadly, my fellow walker had to retire after week one for medical reasons and so the next few days got harder as I was flying solo.

“Luckily, Kevin’s first ever roommate, Kenny Sharpe, met me in Lincoln.

“It gave me such a lift to hear his stories.

“There were some great walks and beautiful scenery, like alongside the Liverpool to Leeds Canal on the way to Bradford.

“But we had some scares when walking along roads like the A16 and A17. I was even stopped by the police when walking on the hard shoulder and asked what I was doing. They were sympathetic, but warned me I had to walk on the grass verges, even though they were so small.”

Money raised from the walk has helped set up the Kevin Beattie Foundation.

The organisation has also brought in funds from the sale of specially-produced 2021 calendars.

“Setting up the foundation has been a complex project,” added Mr Thompson.

“But we’ve got lots planned for the future and it’s an exciting project to support, as it’ll help various charities.”

To make a donation or find out more about the calendars, visit www.sorefeet.live or email malcolmthompson10@outlook.com

Former Ipswich Town hero Kevin Beattie.