From today people in England have been told to stay at home in a bid to reverse the spread of coronavirus.

A new national lockdown across England means people must stay at home unless for specific reasons, such as attending school or college, or going to the supermarket.

The new national lockdown will run from November 5 until December 2.

The lockdown will then be eased on a regional basis according to the latest coronavirus case data at that time.

These are what the new rules mean.

Can I leave my home?

Yes, but only for specific reasons such as education, if it is not provided online and work, if you cannot work from home as well as for exercise, which you can take as many times a day as you wish.

You can leave home to buy things at shops which are open.

Attending medical appointments is also allowed or to escape injury or harm (such as for people suffering domestic abuse).

Can I meet with other people?

The general rule of thumb is you should not meet others outside your household.

However you can visit people in your support bubble, or to provide informal childcare for children 13 and under as part of a childcare bubble.

People can also provide care for vulnerable people, provide emergency assistance, attend a support group (of up to 15 people), or receive respite care.

You can also exercise outside with one person from another household but only if you are alone and you must stay two metres apart.

What will close?

Non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues will all be closed.

Non-essential retail includes clothing and electronics stores, car showrooms, travel agents, betting shops, auction houses, tailors, car washes, tobacco and vape shops.

Leisure includes bowling alleys, leisure centres and gyms, sports facilities including swimming pools, golf courses and driving ranges, dance studios, stables and riding centres, soft play facilities, climbing walls and climbing centres, archery and shooting ranges, water and theme parks.

What else stays open?

The NHS and medical services such as GPs, along with Jobcentre Plus sites and courts.

Petrol stations, banks, post offices, launderettes and motorway services are able to remain open.

Can funerals and weddings go ahead?

Funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

Linked ceremonial events such as stone settings and ash scatterings can also continue with up to 15 people in attendance.

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies will not be permitted to take place except where one of those getting married is seriously ill and not expected to recover.

These weddings are limited to six people.

Can I go on holiday, have an overnight stay or go to my second home?

No, you are advised not to travel unless for essential reasons.

People can travel for work and there are exemptions for overnights and second homes for work purposes.

Those who are already on holiday will be able to return to the UK.

Can I move house?

You can still move home. People outside your household or support bubble should not help with moving house unless absolutely necessary.

Estate and letting agents and removals firms can continue to work and people looking to move home can continue to undertake viewings.