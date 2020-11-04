THE coronavirus infection rate in Tendring has fallen in the past week.

Last month Tendring, which has had 150 Covid-related deaths since the pandemic started, had the highest rate of new cases in the county.

But the rate has now started to fall.

The district has had 85 cases in the past seven days - equivalent to 58 cases per 100,000 people.

That figure is down from 106.4 cases per 100,000 on October 26.

In comparison Colchester has had 197 cases in the past seven days - or 101.2 cases per 100,000.

There have been 13 deaths at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust since October 28 - a total of 382 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Nationally, there were 397 extra deaths recorded on Monday - the largest daily increase since May.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock said he is “extremely disappointed” another national lockdown is being imposed on residents and businesses in Tendring.

Mr Stock said: “I am very concerned about how this will affect our community; from residents facing isolation, to traders having to shut up shop in the run up to their busiest time of year.

“In the past week or so we have actually seen a slight drop in the number of cases in Tendring, which is reason to be cautiously optimistic.

"We want to be in a position to go into the lowest tier of local restrictions when these imposed national measures come to an end.

“While we have to stay apart, in Tendring let us stick together as a community.”

In Tendring, the areas with the highest cases in the past seven days include Jaywick and St Osyth (13), Clacton Central (10), Clacton East (9), and Holland-on-Sea (8).