MORRISONS is brining back a set of fiery bangers made with three of the hottest chillies in the world.
The ‘Hellfire’ sausages contain an explosive combination of Naga Ghost, Trinidad Scorpion and Carolina Reaper chilli.
They have been blended with Morrisons 100 per cent British ‘The Best’ sausage meat to create the ultimate hair-raising banger.
Morrisons Sausage Buyer, Campbell Breakwell said: "These sausages cooked up a storm amongst our customers last year, so rightfully we had to bring them back.
"For those feeling dare devilish enough to try them for the first time, we’d suggest having a glass of milk at the ready."
They are available in Morrisons stores for £2.65 for a pack of six – or two packs for £4 if you’re feeling brave.