A SEAFRONT attraction says it will not be laying off staff in the hope it will be able reopen in December.

The leisure and hospitality sector in Clacton had already been hit hard by the first lockdown and venues have since been working hard to get customers back through the doors.

Clacton Pavilion even relaunched its own Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which was due to run throughout November, in a bid to save jobs.

Diners could have enjoyed up to 50 per cent off food, up to a maximum of £10 per person, from Monday to Wednesday.

But the initiative now cannot go ahead due to the lockdown restrictions.

Billy Peak, director of Clacton Pavilion, said he would not be making job cuts if he can help it.

It comes as Clacton Pier warned there will be job losses due to the second Covid-19 lockdown.

It said normally seasonal employees are laid off at this time of year, but due to the current situation it will include some full-time workers.

But Mr Peak said: “As far as Clacton Pavilion is concerned, we are not making cuts.

“We’re not laying anybody off at the moment and hope we will be able to reopen on December 2.

“We will keep staff on and we’ll be ready to reopen.

“But if the Government changes its plans then we may have to look at it again.”