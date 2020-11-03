CLACTON MP Giles Watling has called for Covid secure businesses to be allowed to reopen despite the lockdown.

Mr Watling said he reluctantly supports plans for another lockdown in a bid to save lives due to the rapid increase in deaths, but that he fears for the economy.

The hospitality and tourism sector in Clacton was hit hard by the first lockdown and venues fought to get customers back through the doors after restrictions were eased.

Clacton Pier has now warned that there will be job losses due to the second national lockdown, which starts on Thursday.

Mr Watling said: "It's about the most depressing thing that we need another lockdown.

"I suspect the reason it has come to this is because some people haven't paid enough attention to the rules.

"I think perhaps people got too excited over the summer with the wonderful weather and I think people started ignoring the rules.

"I would much rather we didn't have another lockdown, the economy can't stand it.

"As Billy Ball at Clacton Pier says, businesses are going to suffer - and some won't survive at all.

"Furlough has been extended and there are further grants for businesses, but a few thousands pounds is not going to be enough.

"I voted for the lockdown, but with a heavy heart.

"It's been established that the transmission is mainly taking place between households who are mixing and that is why we need a lockdown.

"But I have been calling for, and continue to call for, exemptions for businesses who are abiding by the rules and are considered Covid secure."

Mr Watling said he has also asked the Government why the lockdown is for 28 days when the self-isolation period is 14 days.

He added: "Most businesses could stand being closed for 14 days - let's hope this works and that we go back to normal in December."