RESIDENTS have hit out over revised plans to build only flats on the site of a former hotel.

A planning application to transform the derelict Cliff Hotel, in Dovercourt, was given the greenlight by Tendring Council in 2017.

It was agreed that the 130-year-old building would be replaced with 20 flats and a 61-bed hotel and restaurant.

Flats - a drawing of the plans

The hotel bar and restaurant was expected to create 24 new full time jobs and another ten part-time jobs.

However, the developer has now lodged fresh plans to the council to build 46 flats on the sight instead.

If approved, the building would be called Cliff Pavilions and include 32 two-bedroom flats and 14 one-bedroom flats.

There would only be one parking space per apartment.

Angered residents have objected against the new plans, citing concerns over the lack of parking spaces and the height of the building blocking views.

Derelict - the Cliff Hotel

Beryl Whittingham, of Valley Road, Dovercourt, said: "Parking in Dovercourt is sometimes impossible already when shopping.

"Marine Parade already full almost every day.

"More dwellings will add to not only traffic amount but also further parking problems. This road is dangerous enough.

"New developments should have at least two spaces per home."

Ian Hill, of Lee Road, Dovercourt, said: "This proposal extends well beyond the original rear footprint of the Cliff Hotel.

Historic - the hotel in its former glory

"This is therefore likely to cause considerable loss of light and amenity to the surrounding areas such as Brooklyn Road and Lee Road."

David Pearce, of Marine Parade, Dovercourt, said the proposed building extends more than twice the area of the original Cliff Hotel building, resulting in loss of light.

He added: "The limited amount of parking for the two bedroom apartments will result in excessive parking along Marine Parade exacerbating highway safety concerns for drivers and pedestrians due to obscured views."

The design and access statement, sent to Tendring Council's planning portal, said elements of the Cliff Hotel have been incorporated into the design.

It added: "The frontage consists of 20 apartments all with spectacular views with balconies providing amenity space to all units.

"Following in depth research to provide a Hotel provider on site it has been found that the location does not suit their current standards.

"A more suitable hotel location is currently being progressed within Dovercourt by the design team in collaboration with a hotel provider."

The proposal is set to be discussed at Harwich Town Council's planning meeting tonight.