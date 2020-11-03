A BUSY stretch of the A12 is set to close for the next seven weekends to allow for major repairs to be carried out.

Highways England is spending £4 million on resurfacing both carriageways between junction 22 at Witham and junction 24 at Kelvedon.

Bosses say the existing concrete surface, which was installed in the 1960s, has an average lifespan of 50 years and now must be restored for safety reasons.

They also claim the new surface will be quieter to drive on.

Work is set to get underway this weekend on the northbound carriageway and will see a closure in place between junction 22 and 24 between Friday 8pm and Monday 6am.

Motorists will be diverted off the A12 at junction 19 near Chelmsford and asked to travel up to Braintree, before using the A120 to rejoin the A12 at junction 25 at Marks Tey.

The diversion route is an estimated 24-miles long and eight miles longer than the normal route along the A12.

As well as resurfacing and repairing potholes the project - which will run until later this year - will also see replacement kerbs installed, new road markings and studs laid, and drains cleared.

Karl Brooks, Highways England Programme Delivery Manager, said: “Up to 80,000 drivers use this stretch A12 every day for work journeys and home deliveries, visits to friends and family, holidays, and the movement of the goods and services.

“The surface of this road was laid in the 1960s, and despite serving us well it’s coming towards the end of its life and needs a vital upgrade. Our work will make this stretch of the A12 smoother and safer, ensuring it is fit for the future.”

A full road closure will be in place on the A12 in both directions between junction 19 (Boreham) and junction 25 (Marks Tey).

Work on the northbound carriageway will take place in all four weekends in November.

Contractors will then move onto the southbound carriageway in December.

Some weekend closures will finish at 6am on Sundays to allow for rail replacement bus services to operate.

Overnight weekday closures may also be required but drivers will be warned in advance through electronic signage.

For more information, visit highwaysengland.co.uk.