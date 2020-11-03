PLACING an elderly relative into the hands of strangers is an unthinkable inevitability which hundreds of loved ones come to terms with every year.

For many, moving their fathers, mothers, nans, or grandads into a care home is the right decision, even if it is unsettling.

But for others, having to relinquish some responsibility - for want of a better term – can be met with a feeling of guilt, even though it shouldn’t be.

Some solace can be found in the fact care workers have an obligation to look after our loved ones and keep them safe from harm.

But, like having to watch over a new parent’s precious, first born baby, it is a momentous responsibility – the magnitude of which can often be overlooked.

Back in March, this level of duty of care was catapulted into the spotlight, as the coronavirus pandemic relentlessly started to gather momentum.

The country’s more elderly and vulnerable citizens were considered to be the most at risk to the more debilitating and deadly traits of Covid-19.

Care homes subsequently made the tough decision to go into an isolated lockdown, with residents unable to leave and relatives completely banned from visiting.

As a result, being separated by a voice-muffling pane of glass heartbreakingly became the new norm for so many loved ones.

Milestone birthdays had to be celebrated on either side of a window, and one daughter was left unable to say a proper goodbye to her dying dad.

For a while, personal protective equipment was also worryingly scarce, and some homes had to fork out thousands on coronavirus tests for workers.

But, for all the hardships, care homes inspiringly battened down the hatches and displayed admirable resilience in the face of unprecedented adversity.

Their residents, like they always had been, were the priority, and workers went above and beyond to keep spirits high and family members connected.

Maisie Smith, 93, who lives at Crouched Friars, in Colchester, was one of many to benefit from the technological advancements on offer.

She said: “Everything at Crouched Friars has felt completely normal, despite the strict safety procedures.

“The staff are wonderful and can’t do enough for me. My son checks in with me regularly and I have had numerous Skype calls with my family.”

Keen bowler, Leslie Barr, 74, is a resident at the Corner Lodge care home, in, Jaywick.

Speaking candidly, he touched on the emotional difficulties he has faced as a result of being confined to the home, but says he knows staff have his best interests at heart.

“I haven’t liked lockdown too much as I can’t see my family as much as I used to,” he said.

“But the staff have kindly let me see them through the fence in the home’s front garden area which is nice.

“I can’t thank the staff here at Corner Lodge enough as I know this is for my own well-being.

“I do miss going out to church and playing carpet bowls and meeting up with friends.

“But the home have got their own indoor carpet bowls for me which I play regularly.”

Rahul Jagota, director of Care Fulfilment, which runs Corner Lodge, says Leslie’s positive experience is a prime example of the great work his staff have done.

“We got through this period positively, due to the resilience of the team who demonstrated bravery and a single mindedness to place the residents first,” he said.

“They are and were the heroes of our society, providing protection, whilst still creating an upbeat, caring and stimulating environment for our residents to live in.

“I feel it is important to recognise that they were led diligently by the manager of the home, who built this strong bonding and staff culture.”

Other elderly care home residents have also spoke highly of the support they have received during what has been a real testing time.

Monica, who has been living at Penny Pot, in Clacton, throughout the pandemic, says she would not have felt safe anywhere else.

She said: “The staff look after you and I am happy with the care that I receive.

“They do everything for you and my family has been treated really well and we all appreciate it.

“I am still worried about the virus, but I prefer living at Penny Pot as I know everyone and they seem to know us very well too.”

Pam Langmead, 57, from Burnham, was devastated for her father, Richard Clift, 87, when Down Hall care home, in Bradwell-on-Sea went into lockdown.

He suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, but her concerns were soon put at ease thanks to the home’s diligent approach.

“All of my family appreciate what they are doing for my dad and my overwhelming feeling is gratitude,” she said.

“They are always kind, even when they are faced with challenging circumstances, and they have treated my father like an individual, not just an elderly resident.

“I am so grateful to all of the staff at Down Hall. They truly are amazing people and have been incredible in this most difficult and challenging of years.”

Sharon Jolly, from Clacton, has also been left moved by the meticulous attention her mum, Dolly Harmon, 82, has been given.

“We would like to thank all the Marmora team for looking after our mum,” she said.

“She has been cared for so wonderfully, especially through the most trying times.

“The staff have remained dedicated to caring for their residents whilst having to deal with their own fears and anxieties of the pandemic.”

Phillip Steyn is the regional director responsible for Care UK’s homes in north Essex, including Silversprings in Colchester.

He, like us all, has been left in awe of our heroic frontliners’ ability to bring a sense of stability to what has been a period of anxiety-inducing uncertainty.

“The teams in our homes have been absolutely incredible,” he said.

“They’ve worked tirelessly to support residents, their relatives and each other.

“I have nothing but admiration for them.”