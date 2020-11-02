A HIGH school has made parents aware that two students have been diagnosed with Covid-19.
Harwich and Dovercourt High School has issued a letter to parents, which has been obtained by the Standard, about the positive cases.
The letter said: "We have been made aware two members of our school community have been tested positive for Covid-19.
"We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.
"This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.
"Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus will be a mild illness."
It added that the small number of children who have been in close contact with the individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus have received notification informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days.
The students who tested positive are believed to be in Year 7.
Harwich and Dovercourt High School has been contacted for further comment.