CLACTON Pier's bosses say jobs will be lost at the landmark due to the second Covid-19 lockdown.

Pier director Billy Ball said that while almost all staff were kept on using the Government’s furlough scheme earlier in the year, it is now being forced to take "tough decisions" this time around.

The attraction said that normally seasonal employees are laid off at this time of year, but due to the current situation it will include some full-time workers.

Mr Ball said it is impossible to continue with existing staffing levels when the business is not operating.

“The Government and our bank helped us survive the first lockdown, but we knew we were coming out of it into our busiest time of the year and that we would be generating income,” he said.

“We are now going into our quietest period and unfortunately the figures just don’t add up.

"Despite the benefit of the furlough scheme, there is still a significant cost to the business in retaining staff such as holiday entitlement, PAYE and pension payments at a time when there is nothing coming in.”

Clacton Pier director Billy Ball

Mr Ball said that everything is being done to limit the number of redundancies.

“One minute we were preparing for keeping our rides open at weekends and looking forward to a busy winter and then that is all gone – and we don’t know for how long," he added.

“Any business is only as good as its staff and we are very lucky to have good loyal people who have helped us grow over the years and continually improve our offering.

"We really thank them for that, but these are unprecedented times and call for unprecedented measures.”

Mr Ball added the pier is keeping its fingers crossed that it will be able to reopen in time for its magical Christmas Experience.

Preparations for the festive period will continue during lockdown, as will work on other projects such as installing the new Looping Star Roller Coaster for next year which is an investment which has already been made.

Mr Ball said it had been a very difficult year for everyone, including the pier.

Landmark - Clacton Pier

“It started with changes to our ride deck layout which involved significant disruption, and this was followed by storm damage in February,” he added.

“The impact of that damage is on-going, and the insurance claim has still not been settled which is delaying repairs.

“The following month we went into the first lockdown with all its financial pressures - and now the second lockdown has come as a severe blow to all businesses. Difficult does not start to cover it.”

Mr Ball thanked all customers who have continued to support the pier, despite the various restrictions, and said he hoped that would continue when the attraction reopens.