THE nation will be going into a second country-wide lockdown later this week, but schools, colleges and universities will remain open.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the national lockdown will be implemented on Thursday, meaning all non-essential shops will have to close along with restaurants, pubs, beauty salons and gyms.

The lockdown measures will remain in place until December 2.

However, schools, colleges and universities will remain open throughout the month-long lockdown.

The Government has stated it remains "very important for children and young people to attend, to support their wellbeing and education".

But Harwich and Manningtree residents have expressed mixed feelings towards the move to keep educational facilities open as Covid-19 cases escalate.

Lucinda Butler, from Manningtree, said: "Keep them off school and do home schooling.

"The cases started to rise soon after the children went back to school."

Rachel Davis agreed and said: "As much as education is important, saving lives is more so if this is such a deadly virus.

"It’s not a full lockdown with full effect if schools, universities and colleges stay open."

But Jessica MacRae, from Harwich, said the schools should stay open "for the children's sake".

Carly Sturch, also from Harwich, said: "I think they should stay open but do more to try and social distance the children."

Kelly Fensom, from Harwich said she would like the parents to be given the option of whether to send their child to school or not during the lockdown period.

A statement on the Government's website said senior clinicians still advise that school is "the best place for children to be, and so they should continue to go to school".

Mr Johnson and Education Secretary have been clear that exams will go ahead next summer, saying it is the "fairest and most accurate way to measure a pupil’s attainment".

The Government is therefore keeping schools and colleges open so that children are able to progress towards exams.

