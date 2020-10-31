DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary today where a teenage boy was stabbed multiple times

Officers with Essex Police were called in the early hours of Saturday 31 October after reports that two men had forced entry into an address on Vauxhall Avenue.

It is reported the men assaulted a teenager with what has been described as a large knife before taking money and leaving the property.

The teenager was taken to hospital with injuries that are thankfully not being treated as serious and considered to be superficial wounds.

A spokesman with Essex Police said: "We would like to thank everyone who has provided us with information about this incident so far and we understand that local residents will feel concerned.

"We are treating this as a targeted assault, however please do speak to our officers who will be in the area if you have any concerns.

"Detectives would still like to hear from anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area between 2am and 2.30am on Saturday 31 October.

"They are particularly keen to hear from those who have CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage.

"If you have any information, please go to our website home page and select the 'Live Chat' button at the bottom right of the page.

"Here, between 7am-11pm, you will be able to provide information by speaking to one of our online operators to ensure your report is dealt with as quickly as possible.

"Alternatively, you can make an online report here or call 101.

"Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously.

"Please reference incident 91 of 31 October when providing any information to ensure it gets to the investigating officer as quickly as possible."