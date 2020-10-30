HALLOWEEN is just around the corner, so what better time than the present to reveal Harwich and Manningtree's spookiest spots.

We've delved into our archives and used Paul Lee's ghost website to share some local ghost tales with you.

Here is a look at some of the most haunted places in the area.

The Redoubt Fort, in Harwich

Harwich's Napoleonic fort was built in 1808 to defend the port of Harwich against invasion.

The fort has recently been added to Historic England's 'at risk' register.

According to Mr Lee's website a headless soldier haunts this fort; his neck apparently became trapped in a rope that was being used to hoist a gun.

The touch of invisible hands, hot and cold spots and footsteps have also been experienced by visitors of the fort.

The Thorn, in Mistley

The hotel and restaurant stands at the site of an older pub in which the self-proclaimed Witchfinder General Matthew Hopkins tried and condemned to death dozens of local woman accused of witchcraft.

More than 300 women are believed to have been executed for witchcraft between 1644 and 1646, many at the hands of Mistley’s infamous self-proclaimed Witchfinder general Matthew Hopkins.

The ghost of Hopkins is said to have been seen in an upstairs room here.

A "Grey Lady" and a hooded figure have also been reported here too.

Swan Fountain, in Mistley

Mistley is renowned for its swans which flock to the quay and The Walls in dozens.

To celebrate the village's swans the Swan Fountain stands opposite The Thorn.

According to Mr Lee's website shadowy figures have been seen here, as well as Mistley Towers and the Hopping Bridge.

High Street, in Mistley

Even the village's High Street is believed to be haunted.

Mr Lee's website said: "The row of houses next to the Thorn Hotel have ghost stories, including an old man who was left to die.

"He has been seen on the first floor and his cries have been heard coming from his old bedroom."

The Red Lion, in Manningtree

The popular pub is said to be haunted by the ghost of Matthew Hopkins who is believed to have once lived in the building.

The manager of the pub told Mr Lee she is not keen on being in the pub alone at night as she feels something is watching her at times.

She also said a few "odd" or unexplainable happenings have taken place in the pub.

St Mary's Church, in Lawford

According to Mr Lee's website a spectral bride has been spotted running from the church door through the churchyard.

Sometimes she is just seen standing and staring.

It is believed she found out her husband to be has been killed on her wedding day and she ran to her father's grave where she cried herself to death.

The Sun Inn, in Dedham

Mr Lee said a witch who went by the name of Elsa is said to wail throughout the pub just before a disaster - despite a lack of historical provenance.