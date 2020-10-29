CONCERNS have again been raised for the future of Walton’s famous Naze after another large chunk of the cliffs collapsed.

Walton’s Naze Protection Society was kick-started once again last month in a bid to launch a major fundraising campaign to save the town's crumbling cliffs.

The group had campaigned for years, under the chairmanship of David Gager, to raise almost £250,000 towards the £1.2million Crag Walk scheme, which opened in 2011 to protect the historic Naze Tower.

Fears have again been raised for cliffs further along the coastline and a large section, a few hundred metres away from the tower, started to fall on Tuesday morning.

Gone - the section of the cliff had collapsed by Friday morning

David Eagle, acting chairman of the Naze Protection Society, said action is needed to prevent further erosion.

He said: “As a consequence of the Crag Walk being built, the Naze Management Board was started and it is currently chaired by Tendring Council’s chief executive Ian Davidson.

“We have a meeting next week, which is going to be quite crucial, with Mark Johnson, regional coastal manager for the Environment agency. Things are cranking up.

“The society is now looking to bring an extension of the Crag Walk on to the agenda, which would be quite significant.”

Mr Eagle said it could be difficult to attract Government funding as there were no benefits from a Government agency perspective in terms of saving lives or properties.

“But from my perspective, we must do this in some shape or form to save the Naze,” he added.

“That may be in a temporary format or some other alternative.”

The Crag Walk protects the cliffs in front of the historic Naze Tower

He added that because the cliffs are designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), Natural England's initial stance is for no interference and to allow the cliffs to retreat.

But because it compromised to allow for the Crag Walk to be built, he hopes the agency can be persuaded to back an extension of the sea defence to protect more of the beauty spot from erosion.

He added: “Last week the Environment Agency published their national strategy for coastal erosion. It’s significant because it says it is looking to give local communities more say and building partnership funding as part of that.”

It is expected that millions of pounds will be needed to help fund solutions to slowing the erosion of the Naze.

Falling - Pete Jarvis spotted a section of the cliffs starting to collaps

Pete Jarvis, who has recently moved to the area, captured the collapse on camera.

"I take our dogs for a walk every day on the beach," he said.

"It’s beautiful here and it’s a real shock to see the extent of the coastal erosion, which seems to get worse by the day.

"It’s left me wondering how long it will be before our new house at Kirby Cross will be right on the beach."