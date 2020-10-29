CLACTON Pier’s Halloween Festival got off to a scary start.

Families flocked to the landmark attraction at the weekend and made the most of the fang-tastic event, with all the necessary Covid restrictions in place.

Capacity has been reduced and Government guidelines followed to ensure the safest possible environment for all.

Entertainment was provided by the Styles family who have been self-isolating for more than 50 years in the Jolly Roger at the end of the pier.

A pumpkin patch proved very popular with all ages and the whole attraction was colourfully decorated in a Halloween theme.

Pier director Billy Ball said it was understandably less busy than the normal first weekend of half term.

“It was a good turnout but was obviously affected by Essex going into Tier 2 which is only to be expected,” he said.

“However, we are still able to operate during what is a very difficult time for the leisure and hospitality sector.

“Families still want to come out and have fun – provided we have taken all the right measures and followed the guidelines.”

Mr Ball added that a special offer of unlimited rides, unlimited video games, one round of adventure golf, one Go-Kart race, entry to the Seaquarium, entry to the pumpkin patch and a cobweb candy floss, had gone down very well.

The festival continues until and including Sunday, November 1.

Anyone who goes back for a second day within the festival period – and can show their original receipt – will get in for a discounted price.