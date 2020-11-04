A FAMILY-RUN business which has been keeping the elderly community fed throughout the pandemic has said shutting up shop was never an option.

M.Bruce Fruit and Veg Suppliers, based in Boxted, has been dishing out fresh produce for more than 30 years, across markets in Colchester.

Three years ago, it was handed down to Michael Bruce, 27, and his partner, Leanne Beverage, 26, who introduced a home delivery service last year.

The once-a-week service, which runs every Thursday, sees Leanne fulfilling door-to-door deliveries of health, boxed goods, including potatoes and eggs.

Dedicated Leanne, who also works as health care assistant at Colchester Hospital, even returned to her role in the business the day after giving birth to her son last year.

This desire to serve heightened during the pandemic, which confined many people to their homes, not least the elderly and vulnerable who were ordered to shield.

Leanne said: “When lockdown first hit, we did see a rise in the number of people wanting and needing fresh produce delivering to them.

“We went up to about 70 people, and a lot more elderly and vulnerable people wanted the service and it made us feel good that we could do something and help.

“We were also looking after people with low immune systems who do not like to go out or cannot physically go out.”

Throughout the pandemic, Leanne, along with Michael, who spearheads the company, has been delivering food parcels to everywhere from Ardleigh to Great Bromley.

At first, there were concerns whether or not they would be able to work at all, but Leanne and Michael knew they had to do whatever they could for those in need.

“There was no midweek work, and we didn’t know if we’d have any jobs to do, and we could have shut down, closed the doors, and not gone out for three months.

“But it has been really important what we have been able to offer, and everyone has been so grateful.

“People have said we have saved them during this pandemic, because for many, going to the supermarkets even now is a daunting experience.”

To find out more about M.Bruce Fruit and Veg Suppliers, who are still offering their weekly delivery service, visit M.Bruce Fruit and Veg Suppliers on Facebook.