A SYNTH pop solo artist has released his spooky debut music video in time for Halloween after filming scenes in a village with haunted connections.

Joe Hythe is a singer-songwriter who specialises in melodramatic choruses, cynical, double-edged lyricism, and dark soundscapes.

The amalgamation of his well-rounded, and slightly theatrical, sonic palette stems from his time studying theatre and production arts in London and his design training.

His first single, fittingly titled Ghost and described as a “lonely anthem”, has now been released in time for Halloween.

Joe has also created a spooky-themed music video set in St Osyth.

Throughout the five-minute video, Joe can be seen singing in a caravan park, while a ghost torments and follows him around the village.

There are also scenes where Joe can be seen attempting to seduce a mannequin as hypnotic lights flicker in the background.

Directed by Joe’s long-time friend and collaborator, J. R. Dawson, Joe said the video acts as a literal interpretation of the song’s lyrics.

Speaking about the process of shooting the video in St Osyth, which took place with a skeleton crew due to the coronavirus pandemic, Joe said it was a great experience.

He said: “I’ve been on a lot of sets, from big budget to no budget, usually as a designer or underpaid actor.

“But our set with our tiny crew for Ghost had one of the most relaxed, efficient, and good-humoured atmospheres I’ve ever seen.

“I couldn’t have imagined a better experience for my first music video - lots of laughs, lots of collaboration, and lots of good snacks.”

St Osyth has spooky connections and is home to a medieval prison dubbed as Britain’s most haunted house.

Owners of The Cage, in Colchester Road, reported seeing ghostly goings on at the home, part of which was used to hold prisoners accused of witchcraft in the 16th Century.

The claims led to paranormal investigators making regular visits to The Cage and it was also the subject of a Channel 4 docudrama.

Released just days before Halloween, Joe says the conception of Ghost was as somewhat spine-chilling as the video.

“This song came together at the piano in maybe 15 minutes tops,” he added.

“I’d sat down to write yet another ballad about the guy I was crushing on, but I was alone in the house and distracted by all the stuff I’d been reading about hauntings and the occult.

“It was an old house and, while I was working, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was being watched.

“When I hit on the hooky chorus, the door to the room swung open all by itself, and that is when I knew I had a winner.”

To watch the music video for Ghost and keep up to date with Joe Hythe’s latest releases and news search Joe Hythe on Facebook.