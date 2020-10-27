A DEVASTATED niece has vowed to not stop fighting for justice after a coroner ruled her uncle died from brain injuries following a fight.

Andrew Bloomfield, 58, who was described as a “loving and caring father”, was found dead in a bungalow in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, in July 2019.

His death was initially treated as unexplained, but police launched a murder investigation after a post-mortem examination revealed he had sustained a head injury.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mr Bloomfield, but was released without charge.

The Crown Prosecution Service considered the evidence put forward by Essex Police, but concluded the legal test for prosecution was not met and there was insufficient grounds for prosecution.

During an inquest held at Seax House last Thursday, coroner Lincoln Brooks ruled that Mr Bloomfield had “died of brain injuries sustained during a recent physical altercation with another man”.

Mr Bloomfield, who was found dead by police officers in his bath, had suffered a traumatic haemorrhage with a brain stem injury.

The beloved uncle’s niece, Lisa Bloomfield, 37, is now hoping the result of the inquest, in addition to evidence given at the hearing, will convince Essex Police to reopen the case.

“I’m not going to rest until I can find someone that can tell me answers, because there’s no justice,” she said.

“I’m frustrated, irritated and overwhelmed and I feel like I’m living in a nightmare.

“He apparently had 33 injuries to his neck and head, with a bleed on the brain because he was stamped on.

“He did not have a bad bone in his body and I want the world to know I will never, ever give up on getting justice for my uncle until my last breath.

“Hopefully this ruling will be enough to reopen the case.”

Lisa is now planning on holding a vigil in honour of her uncle at 7pm on November 17 on Jaywick Beach.

Covid-19 restrictions will be followed for the ceremony.

She added: “Everyone is welcome to come and support us and we can share memories about Andrew and make it really nice.”

Essex Police previously said it was not pursuing any other suspects in connection with Mr Bloomfield’s death.

The Gazette asked the force for an update on the case but it did not respond before we went to press.