TENDRING'S coronavirus infection rate has fallen slightly with 151 cases confirmed within seven days.
The coronavirus infection rate in the district is now 103 cases per 100,000 people.
It is down from 106.4 on Monday.
The coronavirus infection rate in Colchester is now 112.5 cases per 100,000 people with 219 new cases confirmed in the latest seven days.
This is up from 103.7 in the seven days ending October 20.
The figures, for the seven days to October 21, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community.
Clacton's Bocking's Elm recorded 15 cases - the highest number of cases in the district within the past seven days.
The areas in Tendring with cases are:
- Clacton Bocking's Elm, 15
- Jaywick & St Osyth, 14
- Clacton West, 13
- Clacton Central, 12
- Alresford, Great Bentley & Thorrington, 11
- Frinton West & Kirby, 11
- Clacton East, 10
- Holland-on-Sea, 10
- Brightlingsea & Point Clear, 9
- Clacton Rush Green, 8
- Manningtree and Mistley, 7
- Weeley & Thorpe-le-Soken, 7
- Harwich Parkeston, 6
- Walton & Frinton Coastal, 5
- Elmstead Market and Ardleigh, 4
In comparison, the Central Colchester area recorded 37 cases in the same period.
Two further deaths of patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have been reported at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital.
A total of 367 patients have now died at the trust.