A YOUNG boy striving to overcome debilitating movement disorders had a ball during a unique and accommodating rock show for one.

Angus Grocott, three, from Little Bentley, has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which means his body’s co-ordination is severely hindered.

The inspirational tot, who was stillborn in the fast lane of the A120, struggles to sit up by himself, eat, or speak.

As result, Angus, who uses a walker, requires monthly physiotherapy and chiropractor sessions and has gone on several trips to America for intensive treatments.

Following hours of efforts, his movement has improved enough for him to be able to hold a crayon and he has started to develop communication using the sign and symbol language Makaton.

But, these sessions are eye-wateringly expensive for Angus’ devoted parents David and Jessica.

The pair launched a charity called Team Angus, for which an eccentric and playful performance was held on Sunday.

The one-of-a-kind rock show, called Angus Rocks!, took place at the Hot Box Skate Shop in Chelmsford, and saw the venue filled with 35,000 multi-coloured balls.

It was headlined by Slay Duggee, who are a heavy metal band for children, comprised of five playing 'dogs', and rocker Angus was given the full gig experience.

He received an invite with his very own Angus Rocks! gig t-shirt, an entry ticket, customised ear defenders, a backstage AAA pass, and stickers and badges to customise his walker.

Slay Duggee member, Black Shuck, said: “A gig in a giant ball crawl is the dream.

"Move over Live Aid, this was definitely the best gig ever. Seeing just our number one fan Angus rocking out in the pit was awesome.”

Although the exclusive show was held for an audience of one, in addition to Angus' family, it was also streamed online to help raise essential funds.

Angus’s dad David Grocott added: “Angus loved this event and got involved with all of the excitement.

"Not only did we raise money for his treatment, but it was also a stimulating environment for him.

"He’s making great progress, but it is only possible thanks to the kindness of all his supporters.”

To donate to Team Angus visit justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/just4children/teamangus.