A COMMUNITY group has donated hundreds of essential clothing items which will now be distributed to babies in need across Tendring.

The Colchester Twin and Triplet Club is a support network comprised of like-minded parents which is now based on social media.

The platform provides a space for parents to chat with each other, form relationships, and come up with ways to helps others within the community.

The group has now put the latter into practice, after launching an appeal for clothes and subsequently donating tons of items to the Tendring Baby Bank.

The Tendring Baby Bank was founded by a Clacton-based mum called Georgia, and helps to supply families in need with everything from children’s clothing to baby buggies.

Last weekend, the Colchester Twin and Triplet Club, which has run now for 40 years, handed over the bags of items to the Tendring organisation, which has seen a rise in demand since the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly Buckingham-Garcia, chairman of the Colchester Twin and Triplet Club, handed over the goods with her nine-year-old triplets.

She said: "Georgia is an amazingly selfless person with a huge heart.

"She's a foster carer too, but still gives so much time, love and effort to families in need.

Our club sorted through clothes, shoes, and purchased new toiletries and nappies and donated them to Baby Bank Tendring.

"Georgia informed me that since the pandemic she's seen a rise in the demand of her service and items she distributes to families in need.

"We were only to happy to help and all items were washed and bagged up ready for distribution."

Any families or parents in need of support can contact Baby Bank Tendring at babybanktendring@yahoo.com.

For parents who would like support and to be part of the Colchester Twin and Triplet Club contact colchestertwinsandtripletsclub@outlook.com.