A DAREDEVIL daughter is set take a leap of faith to honour the memory of her “amazing” mum and further remove the stigma surrounding mental health.

Sharna Norman, 25, from Clacton, lost her mum, Marie Piner, nearly eight years ago, in December 2012, after she took her own life at the age of 36.

At the time of her tragic death, the extent to which depression and mental health issues were openly spoken about was not what it perhaps is today.

As a result, Sharna was left feeling utterly devastated and guilty for having not been able to support her mum in the ways she needed.

“I cannot even put into words that moment, and all I can say is my life changed forever and I felt so empty and lost,” said Sharna.

“I realised just how much I took her for granted and I wish I could have done more and I wish I knew more about mental health to be able to support her.

“It massively put in perspective for me just how little mental health was discussed, it was not the topic of conversation, so from that moment I have wanted to change that.”

In a bid to fulfil that promise to herself, Sharna is now preparing to pull-off a nerve-racking stunt to raise awareness of mental health and further the discussion.

Fittingly scheduled to mark the anniversary of her mum’s death, on December 12, Sharna will launch herself out of an aeroplane thousands of feet in the air.

Sharna added: “Skydiving is something I’ve always wanted to do but plucking up the courage takes some time.

“But after such a stale year and the massive effect on people’s mental health this year has had, I thought now is the time to get some adrenalin back in to me.

“I am super excited at the moment but ask me again on the day and I will be terrified because no-one really likes heights and I get shaky legs being anywhere to high.

“But I would love to get to a point where I can see the world’s beauty from a different angle and the shakes stop.”

Sharna is also hoping her nail-biting skydive can generate £2,000 for the mental health charity Mind which offers information and advice to people with mental health problems.

But as Sharna says, it is not all about the money.

She added: “I love what the charity stands for and the support they provide for those in need, but I’m hoping people will take more care of themselves and be more aware.

“I find we live in a world of comparison where everyone is fighting to be better than each other.

“I want people to know that you are enough, in the good days and the bad and it is OK to not be OK.

“Please speak to those around you because there is lots of love and support out there for you.”

To sponsor Sharna Norman’s skydive, visit tinyurl.com/

yxuwukxo.