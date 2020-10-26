THOUSANDS of concerned animal lovers have succeeded in cancelling a fireworks event after launching a petition.

The SkyDrive Fireworks Drive-In was scheduled to take place on November 5 and 6.

The Covid-secure event, branded as the only one of its kind for the area, would have seen cars full of families and friends pull up on a piece of land in Colchester Road where the Weeley car boot sale is staged.

Advertised as being a positive way for locals to shake off months of pandemic uncertainty, the prospect of the unique show had actually upset thousands.

Due to its close proximity to the Holly Lodge Paddocks, in Crown Lane, Hawk Farm, the nearby boarding kennels, and a care farm day centre, many were worried the loud display would frighten the animals.

More than 4,000 people signed a petition against the event and now the display has been been cancelled.

Lorna Christmas, 44, who has owned Holly Lodge for 12 years, has three horses of her own, one of which is pregnant.

She had been opposed to the fireworks display on the site.

Speaking in response to the cancellation, she said: “It is a great result.

“We do love fireworks but we just believed this was in the wrong place.

“It just needed to be relocated because many animals suffer this time of year due to fireworks and people’s ignorance.”

Charles Timbs, 27, who has a horse at the Holly Lodge Paddocks, also helped orchestrate the successful petition.

He said: “I feel amazed by the support and we have had great advice from people who have been in the same situation before and without their help it may have been different.

“I want to thank everyone that has supported us and helped to give the local animals a voice to be heard and for our voices to be heard.”

A spokesman for the SkyDrive Fireworks Drive-In has since defended the event, saying they followed protocol.

“We would never want to cause any harm to any animals,” he said.

“We followed the guidance and the necessary checks required to hold such an event.

“To ensure the safety of the animal we carried out risk assessments.

“All we wanted to do was provide entertainment for local people.”