FIREFIGHTERS tackled a blaze at a three-story building after a bin chute went up in flames.
Three crews from Weeley and Clacton were called to Nayland Drive, in Clacton, shortly before 12.30pm on Saturday.
After arriving at the block of flats - in which residents were told to stay put - they discovered a blocked bin chute which was on fire.
They found the ground and first floors were not badly affected by the smoke, but the second floor was heavily smoke-logged.
As a result, a fan was used to ventilate the area, before firefighters then worked to extinguish the blaze from the second floor, successfully doing so by 1.08pm.
It is currently unknown what caused the fire but an investigation will now be carried out to establish the cause.