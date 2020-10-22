TENDRING'S rate of Covid-19 cases has risen slightly.

A map has shown the areas of Tendring worst affected by Covid-19 as 146 new cases were confirmed.

The rolling figure for the past seven days is up from 144 since yesterday.

The map highlights coronavirus hotspots across the area by colour coding them according to the infection rate.

The map displays weekly data from March when the pandemic began.

The latest data is for the week leading up to October 17.

It shows the rate of infection in each area and where positive cases have been confirmed in recent days.

It is based on pillar 1 and pillar 2 testing data from Public Health England.

Areas are then colour coded based on the infection rate.

Seven day rates are expressed per 100,000 population and are calculated by dividing the seven day count by the area population and multiplying by 100,000.

The areas in Tendring with cases:

Alresford, Great Bentley & Thorrington, 13

Clacton Rush Green, 15

Clacton West, 14

Brightlingsea & Point Clear, 11

Clacton Bocking's Elm, 11

Manningtree and Mistley, 11

Clacton East, 13

Holland-on-Sea, 10

Clacton Central, 9

Weeley & Thorpe-le-Soken, 9

Jaywick & St Osyth, 7

Walton & Frinton Coastal, 3

Frinton West & Kirby, 4

Elmstead Market and Ardleigh, 4

The coronavirus infection rate in Tendring is now 99.6 (up from 98.3) with 146 new cases confirmed.

The figures, for the seven days to October 17, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

In the week previously the infection rate in Tendring was 92.8 cases per 100,000 people.