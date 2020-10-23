A HEROIC primary school teacher has said it was “strange” but “important” to re-create the moment he saved a man’s life for a heart charity’s campaign film.

Jack Tattersall, 19, has been an activities lead and sports coaches at the Kirby Primary Academy, in Halstead Road, for the past 18 months.

Back in 2017, teenager Jack, then aged just 17, was playing a match for the Tendring Cricket Club when a bowler on the opposite team suddenly collapsed.

Quick thinking Jack rushed to perform lifesaving CPR and carried on giving the man vital first aid for at least 20 minutes.

The man had hit the ground after suffering a suspected cardiac arrested, so Jack used an on-site defibrillator to help shock his heart until the arrival of paramedics.

He was eventually rushed to hospital in an air ambulance, where he was treated and able to recover, as to Jack’s fast-thinking actions.

Jack has now starred in a video reconstruction of the nerve-wracking ordeal - called ‘What Jack Did’ - which has been released by the Essex Heart Fund in association with the British Heart Foundation’s Restart A Heart Day.

He now hopes the film, produced in collaboration with the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation and Heartwize, will encourage other people to learn CPR in case they are ever called on to help save someone’s life.

“It was strange to be re-creating such a emotional event knowing that this was going to be seen by so many people,” he said.

“But I am hoping this will help raise awareness of the importance of correct CPR and defibrillator training.

“As my story shows, it can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time, and it's important that people are able to help.

“This will hopefully allow people to realise that they might one day be needed to help someone and I think it's important to know what to do.”

Kirby Primary Academy headteacher, Charlotte Booth-Rylett, has described Jack as a “exemplary role mode” for young people, whose actions have inspired the school’s students.

She added: “The school is very proud of Jack’s part in raising awareness of the Restart A Heart campaign and the importance of knowing CPR.”