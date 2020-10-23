A UNIQUE rock show-for-one will see a venue transformed into a giant ball pit for a young boy striving to overcome debilitating movement disorders.

Angus Grocott, three, from Little Bentley, has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which means his body’s co-ordination is severely hindered.

The inspirational tot, who was stillborn in the fast lane of the A120 before being rushed to hospital, also struggles to sit up by himself, eat, or speak.

As result, Angus requires monthly physiotherapy and chiropractor sessions and has gone on several trips to America for intensive treatments.

These sessions, however, are eye-wateringly expensive and the bill falls at the feet of Angus’ devoted parents David and Jessica.

The pair launched a charity called Team Angus, for which an eccentric rock show will be held on Sunday.

Taking place at the Hot Box in Chelmsford, Angus Rocks! will see the venue filled with 35,000 multi-coloured balls and be headlined by Slay Duggee, who are a heavy metal band for children.

Comprised of five members who dress up as dogs, the band were originally planning on holding the gig at Colchester Arts Centre.

But following the impacts of Covid-19, they had to get creative.

Singer Black Shuck said: “A gig in a giant ball crawl is every kid’s dream.

“It’ll probably be the best gig ever put on ever.

“It’s going to be a blast giving Angus this ultimate experience.”

Angus, who will be able to enjoy the ball-crawl aspect of the event, will be in attendance alongside his parents.

Band bassist Teddy Wall-Street added: “Angus is a trooper.

“If anyone deserves their own metal concert, it is him.

“See you in the mosh ball pit, you legend!”

The surprise show, organised after a chance encounter between the band members and Angus’ dad, will also be live streamed online.

Supporters and music fans will, therefore, be able to tune in and also donate and help fund Angus’ future treatments.

Venue owner David Hughes said: “We are very pleased to host this event for such a worthwhile cause.”

To find out more about Team Angus, visit facebook.com/goteamangus.