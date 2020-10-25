Earlier this month Historic England has revealed the latest list of buildings to be added to the organisation’s Heritage at Risk Register.

It included two iconic north Essex buildings which are at risk of being lost forever as a result of neglect and decay.

The list provides an annual snapshot of the critical health of some of the country’s most valued historical places and shows those which are most at risk of being lost.

Here we have a look at some of the sites in north Essex on the list.

Church of St Peter, Colchester

What is it? A 15th century church, re-modelled C17 and with C19 alterations. Stone rubble with brick west tower of 1758, the upper two stages of which have rusticated quoins.

Why is it at risk? Nave and chancel roofs in need of very urgent repair. The congregation launched a major regeneration project in 2019 to address repairs and greater use

Spring Valley Mill, Ardleigh

What is it? A circa 18th century watermill with white weatherboarding over painted brick base.

Why is it at risk? Roofs leaking and building splitting apart. Front wall bulging and some of the weatherboarding is missing.

Jumbo, Colchester

What is it? Monumental water tower decommissioned in the 1980s.

Why is it at risk? A feasibility study has been undertaken by the Colchester and North East Essex Building Preservation Trust, and they have developed a project with the aim of securing repair and future publically beneficial use.

Electric Palace Cinema, Harwich

What is it? A rare survival from the early days of purpose-built cinema retaining many of its original features.

Why is it at risk? A National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England grant aided project is underway but has been delayed by Covid-19.

Redoubt Fort, Harwich

What is it? Designed as bomb-proof fortification with effective artillery power to withstand lengthy siege.

Why is it at risk? Suffering effects of water ingress - significant loss of pointing to inner and outer moat walls, or cement pointing resulting in loss of brick facings.

Church of St Michael, Kirby le Soken

What is it? A substantial late medieval church of flint and stone rubble, much restored in the 19th century

Why is it at risk? The building suffers from subsidence at the east end of the chancel, resulting in substantial cracks in the walls and at the junction of the chancel roof and the east gable.

Church of All Saints, Brightlingsea

What is it? Church in Church Road, Brightlingsea, thought to have been built in the 13th century.

Why is it at risk? Flint rubble walls with loose high level masonry. Tower parapet at risk of loss.

Wickham Bishops Timber Trestle Railway Viaduct

What is it? The final surviving timber trestle railway bridge in England

Why is it at risk? There were extensive repairs in the 1990s but many timbers are suffering from rot and decay caused by damp, lack of maintenance and heavy tree growth.

Harwich’s Treadwill Crane

What is it? The crane, which is believed to be the oldest surviving example of this type of structure in England, was built in 1667 by order of the Duke of York.

Why is it at risk? It was moved to its current location for display in 1932 which has led to problems with the concrete slabs it is situated upon.

Plume Library building, Maldon

What is it? A historic library and church tower. The site contains more than 7,000 volumes, mostly from the 16th and 17th century

Why is it at risk? It is at risk of its ceiling collapsing and possible structural movement and cracking.