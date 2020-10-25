WALKERS are being invited to have their say on proposals for a coastal path stretching all the way from Salcott to Jaywick.

Plans to open up a scenic 50-mile stretch of coast have been revealed by Natural England.

The proposed route takes in Mersea, Langenhoe and Rowhedge following the River Colne up to Colchester before heading towards Wivenhoe.

It continues to follow the river along to Thorrington and Brightlingsea before taking in Point Clear, St Oysth and Jaywick.

If approved, the route would become part of the England Coast Path, a 2,700-mile walking route and England’s newest national trail.

A report into the plans said new sections of coastal path would be created in strategic places to link existing coastal paths into a continuous route along this stretch of coast for the first time.

The coastal path would be able to roll back as the cliffs erode or slip.

It added: “The existing network of coastal public rights of way has many gaps. Links would be improved for residents and visitors.

“Some public rights of way south of Fingringhoe are closed for several days each week when military ranges are in use.

“The proposal will resolve this issue and will effectively provide a coastal walking route from Colchester to Mersea Island and Brightlingsea/Clacton, plus by linking with the public right of way network, it will create new circular walks especially around Fingringhoe and Brightlingsea.”

Representations and objections must be sent to Natural England by midnight on December 9.

Aidan Lonergan, Natural England’s area manager for Essex, said: “Once established, the trail will give people an opportunity to enjoy the unique nature, landscape and history that this part of the coast offers.

“We would like to thank everyone for their time and input in to this process so far.

“Over the next eight weeks, we are inviting all organisations, farmers, residents, visitors and businesses to have their say. It’s important that all responses are taken into account, and we look forward to hearing people’s views.”

Visit www.gov.uk/government/publications/england-coast-path-from-salcott-to-jaywick-comment-on-proposals.