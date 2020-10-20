CONCERNS have been raised for a missing teenager from Clacton.
Kianna McCarthy, 17, was last seen on Friday, October 9.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Officers have exhausted all investigative opportunities and now need your help to find her.
"Her family are really concerned and want to make sure she is ok."
Kianna is described as being around 5ft 2in tall with shoulder length brown hair and has a nose piercing.
She was last seen wearing black trousers, a black top and jacket with dark brown boots and carrying a beige bag.
Kianna also has links to the East London area.
Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 101 quoting incident 1363 of October 9.