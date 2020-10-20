A SPORTS and leisure facility which is run by Tendring Council has had to close after bosses confirmed a positive coronavirus case.

Clacton Leisure Centre has been temporarily shut until further notice after a staff member returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Its closure means a deep clean can now be carried out over the next few days, during which time customers who have recently been at the complex will also be contacted.

There is no current suggestion, however, that anyone who has used the centre has been in close contact with the positive individual.

They, therefore, do not need to self-isolate unless they display Covid-19 symptoms or are contacted by a Track and Trace team and told to do so.

But some staff members have been asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

Details on the future re-opening of the leisure centre will be released in the coming days, but council officials hope the facility will re-open quickly.

The positive case come after Walton Lifestyles Leisure Centre also had to close earlier this month following a positive coronavirus test.

A spokesman for Tendring Council said: "We would like to remind leisure centre users that all of our sites operate under strict Covid-secure guidance and are safe places to visit.

"The affected staff member is being supported by Tendring Council during this time and is to be praised for taking swift action to self-isolate and get a test.

"Members who would usually use facilities at Clacton can use other centres, but in accordance with our restrictions must pre-book any sessions.

"They should also wear a mask when not taking part in fitness activity and should not attend if they have symptoms."

For further information visit tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus.