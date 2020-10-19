Braintree Village are launching some half term offers on popular brands.
From today (October 19) until November 4 you can get some early Christmas shopping in and save money.
The biggest offers include up to 70 per cent off Ted Baker and an extra 50 per cent off M&S outlet.
Some stores in Braintree Village is also offering additional discounts for emergency services personnel.
What's on offer:
• Ted Baker - save up to 70% off, 14th Oct – 4th Nov
• M&S Outlet - save an extra 50% off, 22nd Oct – 1st Nov
• Bill’s - save up to 50% off special dishes Monday to Wednesday after 11.30am
• kate spade new york - save on selected handbags for just £99
• Le Creuset - make savings across the store, including the iconic colourful pepper mills now just £40
• The Perfume Shop - save on best selling fragrances for under £30 including Emporio Armani Diamonds
• GAP - save 40% across the store until 2nd Nov
• Lindt - Shop the new Christmas collection including festive advent calendars in store now
• Cadbury’s - Pick up a personalised Dairy Milk bar available in store now
• Wonderbra - save now, selected underwear lines just £15, 26th – 30th Oct
• Many stores at Braintree Village are offering additional discounts for emergency services personnel