PARTS of the Essex coast could see some flooding today due to 'higher than usual tides'.
The warning has been issued to drivers and pedestrians on Mersea Island, with The Strood, Coast Road and car parks on the front at West Mersea all affected.
Clacton Promenade and Brightlingsea sea front may see some wave overtopping and spray.
And the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon may also see some flooding.
Tides are expected to expected to be at "peak level" by 1.30pm but the warning issued by the Government is in place between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.
A spokesman added: "Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.
"We will continue to monitor the situation, and will reissue this message for any subsequent tides if required."