A CHICKEN lover has said his latest trip to a fast-food restaurant was an “intimidating experience” after being threatened by a ‘hangry’ queue-jumper.

Sam McCarthy, from Clacton, was waiting in line at the drive-thru KFC, on the Brook Retail Park, on Friday night, along with a throng of hungry drivers.

For fans of the London Road takeaway, queuing for as long as 40 minutes can be a regular occurrence during the busier weekend periods.

Having joined the queue with ten cars ahead of them, Mr McCarthy, 41, and his wife, Kerri, prepared themselves for a lengthy wait.

But the situation turned soured when an exasperated man tried to jump the queue and push his white Range Rover in front of everyone else’s vehicles.

“He turned up, tried to push in, and was using his car to intimidate people by revving and jumping his car forward,” said Mr McCarthy.

“I honked my horn and told him he needed to queue like everyone else, but he continued, so all the cars in front went bumper to bumper to stop him.

“Everyone else was having to wait, and when I got to the front, he got very near to my car, and I just looked at him and shook my head in disbelief.

“That is when he got out and started threatening me and my wife.”

In footage captured of the incident, the man in question can be seen pushing his head towards the window of Mr McCarthy’s car, while shouting expletives at him.

Despite the escalating situation, Mr McCarthy, however, stood firm, courageously standing up for himself and his wife until the man backed down.

He added: “It was an intimidating experience, but I am fed up with people thinking it is okay to behave in this manner – it was disgusting behaviour.

“I would be mortified if that were my son or someone I knew, it is just embarrassing for his family and worrying someone cannot control their emotions and kick off.

“I am glad my children were not in the car. All I am asking is for people to act courteously and respectfully to each other.

“There is enough going on in the world at the moment without more anger and unreasonable behaviour being added to the mix.”

The incident was reported to Essex Police and the force is now investigating it.