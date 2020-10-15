AN injured man is threatening a council with legal action after tripping on a cracked pavement and subsequently breaking his ankle.

Wayne King, from Clacton, was walking home, shortly before 11am, on August 19, when he crossed over to Penfold Road from Marine Parade West.

After failing to notice what he has described as a one-inch pothole, Mr King, who lives behind Loulou’s Tattoo Shop, in West Avenue, says he tripped on the path.

As a result, he was left with cuts on his knees, which have now scarred, cuts on his right hand, and a swollen ankle, which he instantly found painful to walk on.

Following a trip to an urgent care centre an hour later, where he had an X-Ray, he was told by a nurse that his ankle was in fact broken.

“It really hurt to walk, and they told me I would have to wear a big, grey boot and use two crutches for six weeks,” said Mr King.

“The six weeks have ended now, but I am still in agony and have decided to use the boot and crutches for a few weeks longer.”

Mr King’s tumble occurred next to the Premier Inn, on a pavement which he says is actually owned by Essex County Council, and not the responsibility of the hotel itself.

He is now threatening the authority with legal action if it continues to fail to respond to his calls for compensation and safer streets.

He added: “While I took photos of the size of the pothole with ruler, an elderly lady in her 60s told me that she also fell on the same spot.

“I have reported it to the council but have so far had no reply, so I have now got myself a ‘no win, no fee’ solicitor to help me make a claim.”

A spokesman for Essex Highways sent their thoughts and well-wishes to Mr King.

“We are very sorry to hear about this gentleman’s unfortunate injury, and wish him a speedy and full recovery," they said.

“The pavements on Penfold Rd are generally in good condition, but our inspector has noted some relatively low-level defects which are logged for repair in due course.

“We might bear in mind that no pavement is absolutely perfectly smooth and that we have to prioritise the most safety-critical repairs to ensure that roads and pavements are as safe as they can be with the resources we have available.

“Please help us by reporting any problems you find on roads or pavements at www.essex.gov.uk/highways “