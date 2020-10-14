A TEENAGER was left with a fractured jaw following a vicious assault on Clacton seafront.
The victim, a 19 year-old man, had been leaving the Moon and Starfish pub, in Marine Parade East, when he was attacked.
The incident happened at about 1am on September 19.
A spokesman for Essex Police said when he left the pub he happened upon a fight taking place outside.
He added: "As he left the pub he was struck to the side of the face causing him to fall to the floor where he was then kicked in the face.
"He was left with a fractured jaw.
"We believe members of the public helped him get away and we need anyone who saw what happened, has CCTV, dash cam, or mobile phone footage, or any other information to come forward.
"We have previously appealed for information about an incident in the same area on the same night where a man was in collision with a vehicle.
"At this stage we are not treating the two incidents as linked."
Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/156277/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.