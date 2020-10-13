TENDRING has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Essex after recording 120 cases in a single week.

The latest infection rate figures, for the seven days to October 10, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Tendring the rate is now 81.9 per 100,000 people after 120 people tested positive for the virus.

The seven days previous saw 58 people test positive and the rate sit at 39.6.

READ MORE>>>Tendring businessmen slam Essex Council's 'High' Covid alert bid

Nottingham continues to have the highest rate in England, with 2,931 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 10 – the equivalent of 880.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is a big jump from 510.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 3.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, which has climbed from 562.8 to 667.5, with 1,007 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has increased from 555.0 to 635.3, with 3,164 new cases.

The rate in Manchester has fallen from 583.2 to 449.3, with 2,484 new cases recorded.

Other areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include West Lancashire (up from 266.0 to 423.4, with 484 new cases); Blackburn with Darwen (up from 235.1 to 410.8, with 615 new cases); Wigan (up from 253.8 to 375.8, with 1,235 new cases); and Charnwood (up from 99.0 to 209.8, with 390 new cases)