AN interactive map shows the hotspots of a radioactive gas in north Essex which is colourless, odourless and tasteless.

Radon is formed by radioactive decay from the small amounts of uranium that can be found naturally in all rocks and soils. This means that it is everywhere.

Public Health England, however, states that "every building contains radon but the levels are usually low.

"The chances of a higher level depend on the type of ground."

The radiation emitted from the elements can increase the risk of cancer and it appears those living in rural areas are surrounded by more levels of this radioactive gas than more urban areas like London.

Public Health England has released a map showing where high levels are more likely. This can be found through this link.

The darker the colour, the greater the chance of a higher level.

The chance is less than one home in a hundred in the white areas and greater than one in three in the darkest areas.

A broad look at north Essex shows low levels of radon across most areas, with hotspots in some particular areas.

Here are how some locations in north Essex fare according to the map:

West Bergholt

The majority of central Colchester is clear on the map, but there are a few spots as you head further out.

Part of West Bergholt, near to Colchester Golf Club, is deemed to have a risk of radon.

Nayland

The area around Nayland, as well as areas of East Bergholt, Brantham and Dedham are coloured yellow on the map meaning there is some risk of radon affecting properties in these areas.

This colour means there is a one to three per cent maximum radon potential.

Kelvedon

Parts of Kelvedon surrounding the A12 are also in the yellow category, with a one to three per cent maximum radon potential.

It is a minor risk, but there is a risk of radon exposure in the area.

Harwich

There is also a relatively low risk in the area surrounding Harwich Pier.

Walton

The area surrounding the Naze in Walton is also coloured yellow.

