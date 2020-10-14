HISTORIC parks and landmarks across north Essex have been recognised with prestigious environmental awards.

Across the Colchester borough, five sites have been given Green Flag awards this year - Essex University’s Wivenhoe Park campus, Castle Park, Colchester Cemetery and Crematorium, High Woods Country Park and Cudmore Grove Country Park.

As well as receiving its 18th Green Flag award, Castle Park has also once again been awarded the Green Heritage award, which recognises its work to promote its historic surroundings.

The award scheme, run by Keep Britain Tidy, sets the standards for outdoor space across the UK. A total of 161 sites in the east of England received the awards this year, including four in Tendring.

Clacton Seafront and Marine Gardens, Cliff Park in Dovercourt, Crescent Garden in Frinton and Weeley Crematorium have been given the designation.

A number of landmarks will be turning green to mark the announcement of the award winners, which are normally made in July but were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, this evening.

Colchester Castle and Colchester Town Hall will be going green to mark the borough’s success, joining iconic structures like the white cliffs of Dover, the London Stadium and Salford’s MediaCityUK.

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “We have always known just how important our parks and green spaces are for the physical and mental health of everyone.

“All the research shows spending time in good-quality green space can improve people’s health and wellbeing, that is why it is important that they are managed to the recognised standard of the Green Flag Award.

“This is now something that millions more recognise after the challenges of the past six months.

“All those involved in the Green Flag Award should be congratulated on their achievement.”

Every green space which is open to the public is able to enter for a Green Flag award.

To find out more or for a full list of winners across Britain, visit greenflagaward.org.uk.