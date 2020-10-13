COUNCIL bosses have launched a scheme for Track and Trace support payments in Tendring.

The Government announced last month that people told to self-isolate who were unable to work from home, and who were on benefits, would be entitled to a payment of £500 to support them financially while unable to work.

The scheme came into effect on September 28, but local authorities had some time to get their systems up and running.

Now eligible Tendring residents can apply.

Paul Honeywood, Tendring Council's cabinet member for housing, said: “The Government has put this scheme in place to help ensure people do the right – and lawful – thing of self-isolating, which helps to keep us all safe.

“It is vital that if you are told to self-isolate that you do so, and I would encourage those who are eligible to apply to this scheme.

“I’m also pleased we have been able to offer our own discretionary payments to those who do not quite meet the Government’s benefit criteria but are still on low incomes, in line with the Government’s flexibility guidelines to do so.”

To be eligible residents must provide proof of the following criteria:

• Have been told to stay at home and self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace, either because they have tested positive for coronavirus or have recently been in close contact with someone who has tested positive;

• Be employed or self-employed;

• Be unable to work from home and will lose income as a result; and

• Receive Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, income-based Employment and Support Allowance, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit and/or Pension Credit.

Tendring Council has also introduced a discretionary element of the scheme for those who meet the eligibility criteria other than receiving a qualifying benefit.

Those on low incomes, such as those who would ordinarily get a benefit, but have not yet started to get benefit payments, may also qualify for a £500 payment.

People forced to self-isolate from September 28, and who otherwise qualify for the scheme, can make a backdated claim.

The scheme will run until the end of January. The £500 payment is subject to income tax, but not National Insurance contributions.

Residents do not qualify if they are quarantining after travelling abroad (unless they test positive during this time), receive full wages during the period and/or can work from home, or have not received a notification from NHS Test and Trace telling you to self-isolate.

To apply, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus, or only for those without internet access by calling the council on 01255 686811.