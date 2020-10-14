COUNCIL bosses are today set to submit a formal request to enforce tougher coronavirus restrictions in Essex.

Essex County Council will ask Health Secretary Matt Hancock to move much of the region up to the new ‘high level’ banding of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Hancock is expected to make a decision tomorrow and if approved, new rules on social interaction could be enforced in much of the county by the weekend or early next week.

This would mean a ban on people mixing with anyone outside their household in an indoor environment.

The rule of six would remain in place outside but people would be encouraged to reduce the number of journeys they make each day, particularly on public transport.

Under the Government’s new three-tier lockdown system, which is based on infection rates, Essex is currently in the ‘medium’ category.

But the county’s health chief, Dr Mike Gogarty, has called for tougher restrictions amid concerns about the rise in cases in Essex.

He said: “Across the county we have moved from gradual to exponential growth with number of cases rising exponentially.

“We want act now to minimise the impact on the public health and the economy and by doing so we believe we can shorten the period of enhanced restrictions.”

Here we have had a look at how cases have been rising in each area.

Basildon

The area now has 1,237 positive test as of 5pm on Monday.

It has an infection rate of 60.4 cases per 100,000 people with 113 new cases confirmed in a seven day period.

Braintree

To date Braintree has had 686 positive cases of Covid-19 confirmed.

It has an infection rate of 38.0 cases per 100,000 people with 58 new cases confirmed in a seven day period.

Colchester

Colchester has had 979 positive test as of 5pm on Monday.

It has an infection rate of 49.3 cases per 100,000 people with 96 new cases confirmed in a seven day period.

Chelmsford

The area now has 1,063 positive test as of 5pm on Monday.

It has an infection rate of 57.2 cases per 100,000 people with 102 new cases confirmed in a seven day period.

Maldon

Maldon has had 212 positive test as of 5pm on Monday.

It has an infection rate of 44.7 cases per 100,000 people with 29 new cases confirmed in a seven day period.

Tendring

The area now has 865 positive test as of 5pm on Monday.

It has an infection rate of 80.5 cases per 100,000 people with 118 new cases confirmed in a seven day period.

What has Essex County Council said?

Bosses say the majority of cases are in the younger age groups but rates are now increasing in older age groups.

They also say hospital admissions are rising, and deaths are being reported.

County Hall’s health boss John Spence has revealed plans are in place to improve Essex’s “already brilliant” track and trace programme. He has also warned tougher enforcement action will be taken to ensure residents comply with the new rules.

Mr Spence said: “Everyone is tired of this pandemic and we all want it to be over. But we are asking the people of Essex to go with us on this and help get the number of new cases down.

“We can’t promise this will be over before Christmas but we believe this will give us the best possible chance.

“It’s not a good thing that we are the first county to voluntarily want tougher restrictions but we are being courageous. We don’t want to wait on the national advice to go into the ‘high’ category.

“The longer we leave it to take action, the higher the second peak is going to be to overcome.”

MPs and councils across Essex are said to be supportive of the proposals to introduce new restrictions.