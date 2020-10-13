A CAMPAIGNER says her poignant display which is designed to honour the lives of lost babies has been a “huge success” and appreciated by seasiders.
Maria Gormley, from Clacton, tragically lost her daughter, Laura, 32 years ago, from a stillbirth, when she was just 18 years old.
She now works for a stillbirth and neonatal death charity called SANDS, helping to raise awareness of baby loss and further the discussion around it.
For a second year running, in conjunction with Baby Loss Awareness Week, which runs until Thursday, Maria has organised a special ribbon display.
Located in Clacton’s Memorial Garden, the display gives parents the chance to pay tribute to their lost babies by tying a named ribbon to the railing.
It has clearly touched the hearts of many people across Tendring, with more than 500 pink, blue, and white ribbons, and teddies, having already been attached.
The beautiful show of honour has also been visited by Tendring Council’s chairman, Daniel Land, alongside vice chairman, Jeff Bray, who were both impressed.
Speaking about the display, Maria said: “My Baby Loss Awareness Remembrance Ribbon Display has been a huge success and looks absolutely stunning, it really does.
“I have had such lovely comments and it has gained an amazing amount of interest and it really is incredible.
"If you do get a chance, you should go take a look at it."
Maria has also already raised more than £3,000 for the SANDS charity, with donating still flooding in.
To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ribbon-remembrance.