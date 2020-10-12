A SCHOOL in Clacton has reported its first positive coronavirus case, which has resulted in some students and staff members having to self-isolate.

Bosses at Great Clacton Church of England Junior School, in Craigfield Avenue, have confirmed that someone within their "school community" has tested Covid-19 positive.

They were made aware of the development on Sunday, before sending letters out to concerned parents, carers, and staff members to inform them of the situation.

As a result, all pupils and staff members who came into close contact with the individual will now be asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Headteacher Karen Jones said the school has followed official guidance and taken appropriate action.

“We were made aware on Sunday October 11 that a member of our school community had tested positive for Covid-19," she said.

“The school received guidance from DfE and PHE directly. They advised that only the children and adults who had close contact with this individual need to isolate.

“The individuals who fit these criteria were contacted by the school immediately and are now isolating, as per the advice.

"The rest of the staff, parents and carers were also provided with an update on Sunday."

Mrs Jones, who refused to specify whether the positive result came from a student, staff member, or teacher, said the school takes the welfare of staff and students very seriously.

She added: “We cannot share information about who within our community has tested positive.

"But we encourage parents and carers who are concerned about individual circumstances to refer to government guidance or speak to their healthcare professional.

“The school remains open and we will continue to monitor the situation and use the latest guidance to inform our decisions on this this matter.

"We take the safety of our children and families very seriously and continue to follow all the recommendations made by DfE and PHE.”



