THE coronavirus infection rate across Tendring has soared with more than 100 new cases in seven days.

The figures, for the seven days to October 8, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Tendring the rate is now 79.8 per 100,000 people after 117 people tested positive for the virus.

The seven days previously saw 30 people test positive and the rate sit at 20.5.

In Colchester the infection rate is now 49.3 per 100,000 people up from 19.5 the week before.

During the seven days 96 people tested positive for the virus up from 38 the week before.

In Braintree the rate is now 34.1 cases per 100,000 up from 26.9 while in Maldon it is 43.1 cases per 100,000 Nottingham continues to have the highest rate in England, with 2,763 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 8 – the equivalent of 830.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is a huge jump from 314.5 per 100,000 in the seven days to October 1.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, which has climbed from 485.9 to 669.5, with 1,010 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has increased from 504.4 to 598.5, with 2,981 new cases.

Other areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include West Lancashire (up from 217.8 to 398.1, with 455 new cases); Exeter (up from 229.8 to 380.5, with 500 new cases); Blackburn with Darwen (up from 208.4 to 355.4, with 532 new cases); and Broxtowe (up from 115.8 to 265.7, with 303 new cases).

The Prime Minister will set out his three-tier strategy in a Commons statement this afternoon, with areas in England labelled as medium, high or very high risk, which will inform the “appropriate interventions” needed in each area.